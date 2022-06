Dramático vídeo de hombre arrastrado a la orilla después del ataque de un tiburón

Anuncios Google

El ataque ocurrió el miércoles a las 10:35 am en Lover’s Point Beach en Pacific Grove, California.

The 62-year-old man who was attacked by a shark in Monterey Bay this week says he's lucky to be alive.

"The shark bite was unlucky. But after that, I have just had so much good luck," Steve Bruemmer said in a statement. https://t.co/PKIBHhTWvH pic.twitter.com/HWGLzkdQ1s

— Brendan Weber (@BrendanNWeber) June 24, 2022