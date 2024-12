Rescatan a hombre que quedó atrapado en una chimenea mientras se escondía de la policía

A Massachusetts man got himself trapped inside a chimney while trying to escape police Tuesday night in a failed attempt to channel his inner Santa Clause. ‘He invoked the essence of the seasonal icon and attempted to hide inside of a chimney,’ police said in a statement. ‘He quickly became stuck in the chimney and required the assistance of the very detectives he was previously fleeing.’ According to the New York Post, the man, identified as Robert Langlias, now faces charges for possession of Class A and Class B drugs. #news #massachusetts #crime #awkward #santaclaus #christmas