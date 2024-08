Tom Cruise realizó una acrobacia en la ceremonia de clausura de los Juegos Olímpicos de París

Tom Cruise wowed the crowd at the Paris Olympics closing ceremony on 11 August, rappelling 50 meters from the roof of France’s national stadium to receive the Olympic flag. As Grammy winner H.E.R. played the ‘Mission Impossible’ theme, he made his dramatic entrance, then rode off on a motorbike. The ceremony transitioned to a video of Cruise skydiving to the Hollywood sign, now featuring the Olympic rings for the LA 2028 handover. #olympics #parisolympics #tomcruise #missionimpossible #her #paris #france