El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, emitió una advertencia a Irán a través de Twitter este sábado, diciendo que si los líderes de ese país decidieran atacar a estadounidenses o activos estadounidenses, Estados Unidos tiene en la mira “52 sitios iraníes” que serán “golpeados muy rápido y muy duro”.

Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime, including recently….

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020