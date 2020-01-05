Trump advierte que EE.UU. tiene como objetivo 52 sitios iraníes si los estadounidenses, o sus activos, son atacados

Redacción Cactus24: Deibys Gomez
El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, emitió una advertencia a Irán a través de Twitter este sábado, diciendo que si los líderes de ese país decidieran atacar a estadounidenses o activos estadounidenses, Estados Unidos tiene en la mira “52 sitios iraníes” que serán “golpeados muy rápido y muy duro”.

Cactus24 (05-01-2020)

