Parejas de gemelos que se casaron hace dos años anuncian embarazos simultáneos

Por
Redacción Cactus24
-
La realidad a veces, supera a la ficción y el caso de las hermanas Brittany y Briana Deane es un claro ejemplo de ello. Conocé la historia que hace furor en el mundo entero.
Una historia de amor que parece tomada de un cuento de ciencia ficción. Porque si a la historia de las hemanas Deane (que se casaron en una boda doble nada menos que con hermanos gemelos) les faltaba algún condimento, ese era que las dos estuvieran embarazadas al mismo tiempo.
 
Las parejas de gemelos se conocieron en el festival de mellizos y hermanos gemelos denominado Twins Days, que se realiza cada año en Twinsburg, Ohio, en los Estados Unidos. Cupido hizo lo suyo y terminaron enamorados.
 

 

 
 
 
 
 
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Guess what!!?? BOTH couples are pregnant! 🤰🤰 We are thrilled and grateful to experience overlapping pregnancies and to share this news with you all! ✨🍀✨🍀✨🍀✨🍀✨ Our children will not only be cousins, but full genetic siblings and quaternary multiples! Can’t wait to meet them and for them to meet each other! ✨🍀✨🍀✨🍀✨🍀✨ #SalyersTwins #TwinsMarriedToTwins #expecting #thebump #pregnancyannouncement #pregnancyandbeyond #twinning #dubblebubble #baywatch #babywatch #pregnancyphoto #pregnant #bestpregnancyphotos #maternity #momstobe #dadstobe #twinsisters #twinbrothers #strangethings #identicaltwins #deanetwins #twincouples #twinmoms #twindads #miracle #ourtwinsanewedding #twinwedding #twinpregnancy #pregnancyphotoshoot #dreamcometrue

Una publicación compartida de Josh, Jeremy, Brittany, Briana (@salyerstwins) el

Blom

 

 
Un año después se casaron en una boda doble. El matrimonio los hizo famosos en las redes sociales, donde su historia de amor encontró el mejor escenario para florecer.
 
Los cuatro tienen una cuenta en Instagram en la que sus más de 63 mil seguidores disfrutan también por partida doble de cada momento compartido por sus protagonistas.

Su más reciente publicación sorprendió a todos: las dos parejas, vestidas como guardianes de la bahía, anunciaron embarazos simultáneos.

Como sus hijos compartirán material genético, la pregunta ahora es cuán parecidos podrían llegar a ser. La novela de los gemelos continuará.

Cactus24/21-08-2020

Únete a nuestro grupo de whatsapp HACIENDO CLICK AQUI y recibe las noticias al instante



Artículos RelacionadosMás del Autor