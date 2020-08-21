Parejas de gemelos que se casaron hace dos años anuncian embarazos simultáneos

La realidad a veces, supera a la ficción y el caso de las hermanas Brittany y Briana Deane es un claro ejemplo de ello. Conocé la historia que hace furor en el mundo entero.
Guess what!!?? BOTH couples are pregnant! 🤰🤰 We are thrilled and grateful to experience overlapping pregnancies and to share this news with you all! ✨🍀✨🍀✨🍀✨🍀✨ Our children will not only be cousins, but full genetic siblings and quaternary multiples! Can’t wait to meet them and for them to meet each other! ✨🍀✨🍀✨🍀✨🍀✨ #SalyersTwins #TwinsMarriedToTwins #expecting #thebump #pregnancyannouncement #pregnancyandbeyond #twinning #dubblebubble #baywatch #babywatch #pregnancyphoto #pregnant #bestpregnancyphotos #maternity #momstobe #dadstobe #twinsisters #twinbrothers #strangethings #identicaltwins #deanetwins #twincouples #twinmoms #twindads #miracle #ourtwinsanewedding #twinwedding #twinpregnancy #pregnancyphotoshoot #dreamcometrue
Su más reciente publicación sorprendió a todos: las dos parejas, vestidas como guardianes de la bahía, anunciaron embarazos simultáneos.
Como sus hijos compartirán material genético, la pregunta ahora es cuán parecidos podrían llegar a ser. La novela de los gemelos continuará.
Cactus24/21-08-2020