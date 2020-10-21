Demi Lovato dice que se contactó con extraterrestres

Demi Lovato ha vuelto a sorprender a sus más de 93 millones de seguidores en Instagram, pero esta vez no tiene nada que ver con el amor, ¡sino con extraterrestres! Y sí, has leído bien. Resulta que la cantante y actriz ha querido compartir su experiencia de avistamiento y presunto contacto con extraterrestres a través de una publicación.

“Durante los últimos dos meses he profundizado en la ciencia de la conciencia y he experimentado, no sólo paz y serenidad como nunca antes había conocido, sino que también he sido testigo de los avistamientos más increíblemente profundos tanto en el cielo como a metros de mí”, ha explicado la artista Demi Lovato en Instagram sobre unos retiros que ha realizado en el Parque Nacional de Joshua Tree (California).

Lovato compartió un video y tres fotos como “evidencia” de lo que cuenta: “Estas son solo algunas de las pruebas de debajo de las estrellas en el cielo del desierto que ya no se pueden ignorar y deben compartirse de inmediato”.

Más allá de burlas o de críticas que recibió por parte de algunos seguidores, la cantante está convencida de haber visto extraterrestres y de haberse comunicado con ellos.

Lovato también ha animado a sus admiradores a unirse a “la verdad sobre la vida extraterrestre”: “Este planeta está en un camino muy negativo hacia la destrucción, pero nosotros podemos cambiar eso juntos. Si logramos que el 1% de la población medite y establezca contacto, obligaríamos a nuestros gobiernos a reconocer la verdad sobre la vida extraterrestre entre nosotros y cambiar nuestros hábitos destructivos que destruyen nuestro planeta”.

La intérprete ha recibido comentarios de todo tipo por su publicación. Muchos usuarios se mostraron preocupados y le consultaron si se encontraba bien.