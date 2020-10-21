Demi Lovato dice que se contactó con extraterrestres

Demi Lovato ha vuelto a sorprender a sus más de 93 millones de seguidores en Instagram, pero esta vez no tiene nada que ver con el amor, ¡sino con extraterrestres! Y sí, has leído bien. Resulta que la cantante y actriz ha querido compartir su experiencia de avistamiento y presunto contacto con extraterrestres a través de una publicación.
“Durante los últimos dos meses he profundizado en la ciencia de la conciencia y he experimentado, no sólo paz y serenidad como nunca antes había conocido, sino que también he sido testigo de los avistamientos más increíblemente profundos tanto en el cielo como a metros de mí”, ha explicado la artista Demi Lovato en Instagram sobre unos retiros que ha realizado en el Parque Nacional de Joshua Tree (California).
Lovato compartió un video y tres fotos como “evidencia” de lo que cuenta: “Estas son solo algunas de las pruebas de debajo de las estrellas en el cielo del desierto que ya no se pueden ignorar y deben compartirse de inmediato”.
Más allá de burlas o de críticas que recibió por parte de algunos seguidores, la cantante está convencida de haber visto extraterrestres y de haberse comunicado con ellos.
The past few days I’ve spent in Joshua Tree with a small group of loved ones and @dr.steven.greer and his CE5 team. Over the past couple months I have dug deep into the science of consciousness and experienced not only peace and serenity like I’ve never known but I also have witnessed the most incredibly profound sightings both in the sky as well as feet away from me. This planet is on a very negative path towards destruction but WE can change that together. If we were to get 1% of the population to meditate and make contact, we would force our governments to acknowledge the truth about extraterrestrial life among us and change our destructive habits destroying our planet. This is just some of the evidence from under the stars in the desert sky that can no longer be ignored and must be shared immediately 💞💫☄️ to make contact yourself you can download the CE5 app and it will teach you the protocols to connect to life form beyond our planet!! (Ps, if it doesn’t happen on the first try – keep trying – it took me several sessions to tap into a deep enough level of meditation to make contact!) Happy communicating 💞🙏🏼
La intérprete ha recibido comentarios de todo tipo por su publicación. Muchos usuarios se mostraron preocupados y le consultaron si se encontraba bien.