Inter Miami se corona campeón de la Leagues Cup

Yes,another unbelievable goal from an unbelievable angle and its a final !! Leo Messi stepped up once again when his team needed him the most.#NSHvMIA#Messi𓃵 now has 50 G/A in 48 finals. Simply astonishing 🔥#InterMiamiCF | #LeaguesCuppic.twitter.com/3pe7GIeDbU

— İ (@leo_goat_messi) August 20, 2023