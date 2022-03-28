Ganadores de los Oscars 2022: Lista completa

Los Oscars 2022 ya han repartido sus premios, con Jane Campion, Will Smith y Jessica Chastain como ganadores de la noche. CODA se ha llevado el premio a la Mejor Película.

Uno de los protagonistas de la gala ha sido Will Smith, ganador del Oscar al Mejor Actor por su papel en El método Williams y artífice de la ¿anécdota? de la ceremonia tras subir al escenario y golpear a Chris Rock. También el español Alberto Mielgo, que se ha llevado el Oscar al Mejor Cortometraje Animado por El limpiaparabrisas.

OSCAR A LA MEJOR PELÍCULA

  • CODA (GANADORA)
  • Belfast
  • No mires arriba
  • Drive My Car
  • Dune
  • El método Williams
  • Licorice Pizza
  • El callejón de las almas perdidas
  • El poder del perro
  • West Side Story

OSCAR A LA MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

  • Jane Campion – El Poder del Perro (GANADORA)
  • Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
  • Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
  • Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
  • Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

OSCAR AL MEJOR ACTOR

  • Will Smith – El método Williams (GANADOR)
  • Javier Bardem – Ser los Ricardo
  • Benedict Cumberbatch – El poder del perro
  • Andrew Garfield – Tick Tick Boom
  • Denzel Washington – Macbeth

OSCAR A LA MEJOR ACTRIZ

  • Jessica Chastain – Los Ojos De Tammy Faye (GANADORA)
  • Penélope Cruz – Madres Paralelas
  • Nicole Kidman – Ser Los Ricardo
  • Olivia Colman – La Hija Oscura
  • Kristen Stewart – Spencer

OSCAR A LA MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

  • Drive My Car- GANADORA
  • Flee
  • Fue la Mano de Dios
  • Lunana
  • La Peor Persona del Mundo

OSCAR A LA MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA

  • Ariana DeBose- West Side Story (GANADORA)
  • Jessie Buckley – La hija oscura
  • Judi Dench – Belfast
  • Kristen Dunst – El poder del perro
  • Aunjanue Ellis – El método Williams

OSCAR AL MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO

  • Troy Kotsur- Coda – GANADOR
  • Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
  • Jesse Plemons – El Poder del Perro
  • J.K. Simmons – Ser los Ricardo
  • Kodi Smith-McPhee – El poder del Perro

OSCAR AL MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO

  • El limpiaparabrisas, de Alberto Mielgo (GANADORA)
  • AffaisOfTheArt
  • Bestia
  • Boxballet
  • RobinRobin

OSCAR AL MEJOR CORTO

  • The Long Goodbye – GANADORA
  • The Dress
  • Alakachuu
  • OnMyMind
  • PleaseHold

OSCAR A LA MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

  • Encanto – GANADORA
  • Flee
  • Los Mitcher Contra Las Máquinas
  • Rayay El Último Dragón
  • Luca

OSCAR AL MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

  • Summer of soul – GANADORA
  • Ascensión
  • Attica
  • Flee
  • Writting with fire

OSCAR AL MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

  • The Queen Of Basketball – GANADORA
  • Audible
  • LeadMeHome
  • 3 Song For Benazir
  • When We Where Bullies

OSCAR A LA MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

  • No Time To Die – Sin Tiempo Para Morir (Billie Eilish y Finneas O’Connell) (GANADORA)
  • Be Alive – El Método Williams (Beyoncé y Dixson)
  • Dos Oruguitas – Encanto (Lin-Manuel Miranda)
  • Down to Joy – Belfast (Van Morrison)
  • Somwhow You Do – Cuatro días más (Diane Warren)

OSCAR AL MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

  • Belfast (GANADORA)
  • No mires arriba
  • El método Williams
  • Licorice Pizza
  • La peor persona del mundo

OSCAR AL MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

  • Coda (GANADORA)
  • Drive My Car
  • Dune
  • La Hija Oscura
  • El Poder del Perro

OSCAR A LA MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

  • Dune – GANADORA
  • El callejón de las almas perdidas
  • Macbeth
  • West Side Story
  • El poder del perro

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

  • Dune – GANADORA
  • Free Guy
  • Sin tiempo para morir
  • Shang Chi
  • Spider-man No Way Home

MEJOR SONIDO

  • Dune – GANADORA
  • Belfast
  • Sin Tiempo para Morir
  • El poder del Perro
  • West Side Story

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL

  • Dune – GANADORA
  • No Mires Arriba
  • Encanto
  • Madres Paralelas
  • El poder del perro

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

  • Cruella -GANADORA
  • Cyrano
  • Dune
  • El callejón de las almas perdidas
  • El método Williams

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

  • Los Ojos de Tammy Faye (GANADORA)
  • El Rey de Zamunda
  • Cruella
  • Dune
  • La Casa Gucci

MEJOR MONTAJE

  • Dune – GANADORA
  • No Mires Arriba
  • El Método Williams
  • Tick, Tick… Boom!
  • El Poder del Perro

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

  • Dune – GANADORA
  • El Callejón de las Almas Perdidas
  • La tragedia de Macbeth
  • West Side Story
  • El poder del perro

