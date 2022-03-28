Ganadores de los Oscars 2022: Lista completa

Anuncios Google
Los Oscars 2022 ya han repartido sus premios, con Jane Campion, Will Smith y Jessica Chastain como ganadores de la noche. CODA se ha llevado el premio a la Mejor Película.
Uno de los protagonistas de la gala ha sido Will Smith, ganador del Oscar al Mejor Actor por su papel en El método Williams y artífice de la ¿anécdota? de la ceremonia tras subir al escenario y golpear a Chris Rock. También el español Alberto Mielgo, que se ha llevado el Oscar al Mejor Cortometraje Animado por El limpiaparabrisas.
OSCAR A LA MEJOR PELÍCULA
- CODA (GANADORA)
- Belfast
- No mires arriba
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- El método Williams
- Licorice Pizza
- El callejón de las almas perdidas
- El poder del perro
- West Side Story
OSCAR A LA MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
- Jane Campion – El Poder del Perro (GANADORA)
- Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
- Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
- Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
OSCAR AL MEJOR ACTOR
- Will Smith – El método Williams (GANADOR)
- Javier Bardem – Ser los Ricardo
- Benedict Cumberbatch – El poder del perro
- Andrew Garfield – Tick Tick Boom
- Denzel Washington – Macbeth
OSCAR A LA MEJOR ACTRIZ
- Jessica Chastain – Los Ojos De Tammy Faye (GANADORA)
- Penélope Cruz – Madres Paralelas
- Nicole Kidman – Ser Los Ricardo
- Olivia Colman – La Hija Oscura
- Kristen Stewart – Spencer
OSCAR A LA MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL
- Drive My Car- GANADORA
- Flee
- Fue la Mano de Dios
- Lunana
- La Peor Persona del Mundo
OSCAR A LA MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA
- Ariana DeBose- West Side Story (GANADORA)
- Jessie Buckley – La hija oscura
- Judi Dench – Belfast
- Kristen Dunst – El poder del perro
- Aunjanue Ellis – El método Williams
OSCAR AL MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO
- Troy Kotsur- Coda – GANADOR
- Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
- Jesse Plemons – El Poder del Perro
- J.K. Simmons – Ser los Ricardo
- Kodi Smith-McPhee – El poder del Perro
OSCAR AL MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO
- El limpiaparabrisas, de Alberto Mielgo (GANADORA)
- AffaisOfTheArt
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- RobinRobin
OSCAR AL MEJOR CORTO
- The Long Goodbye – GANADORA
- The Dress
- Alakachuu
- OnMyMind
- PleaseHold
OSCAR A LA MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
- Encanto – GANADORA
- Flee
- Los Mitcher Contra Las Máquinas
- Rayay El Último Dragón
- Luca
OSCAR AL MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
- Summer of soul – GANADORA
- Ascensión
- Attica
- Flee
- Writting with fire
OSCAR AL MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
- The Queen Of Basketball – GANADORA
- Audible
- LeadMeHome
- 3 Song For Benazir
- When We Where Bullies
OSCAR A LA MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
- No Time To Die – Sin Tiempo Para Morir (Billie Eilish y Finneas O’Connell) (GANADORA)
- Be Alive – El Método Williams (Beyoncé y Dixson)
- Dos Oruguitas – Encanto (Lin-Manuel Miranda)
- Down to Joy – Belfast (Van Morrison)
- Somwhow You Do – Cuatro días más (Diane Warren)
OSCAR AL MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
- Belfast (GANADORA)
- No mires arriba
- El método Williams
- Licorice Pizza
- La peor persona del mundo
OSCAR AL MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
- Coda (GANADORA)
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- La Hija Oscura
- El Poder del Perro
OSCAR A LA MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
- Dune – GANADORA
- El callejón de las almas perdidas
- Macbeth
- West Side Story
- El poder del perro
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
- Dune – GANADORA
- Free Guy
- Sin tiempo para morir
- Shang Chi
- Spider-man No Way Home
MEJOR SONIDO
- Dune – GANADORA
- Belfast
- Sin Tiempo para Morir
- El poder del Perro
- West Side Story
MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL
- Dune – GANADORA
- No Mires Arriba
- Encanto
- Madres Paralelas
- El poder del perro
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
- Cruella -GANADORA
- Cyrano
- Dune
- El callejón de las almas perdidas
- El método Williams
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
- Los Ojos de Tammy Faye (GANADORA)
- El Rey de Zamunda
- Cruella
- Dune
- La Casa Gucci
MEJOR MONTAJE
- Dune – GANADORA
- No Mires Arriba
- El Método Williams
- Tick, Tick… Boom!
- El Poder del Perro
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
- Dune – GANADORA
- El Callejón de las Almas Perdidas
- La tragedia de Macbeth
- West Side Story
- El poder del perro
